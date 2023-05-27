Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Triston Casas -- 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .195 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
- In 46.5% of his 43 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (38.1%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (9.5%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Davies (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
