Yankees vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the New York Yankees (30-23) and the San Diego Padres (24-27) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on May 27.
The probable pitchers are Luis Severino for the Yankees and Michael Wacha (5-1) for the Padres.
Yankees vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 3, Padres 2.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Padres Player Props
|Yankees vs Padres Odds
Yankees Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees are winless against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 24 (63.2%) of those contests.
- New York has entered 22 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 18-4 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 11th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Reds
|W 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|W 6-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Randy Vasquez vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|-
|Luis Severino vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.