Luis Severino will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (30-23) on Saturday, May 27 against the San Diego Padres (24-27), who will counter with Michael Wacha. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Padres have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-0, 1.93 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (5-1, 3.58 ERA)

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 24 out of the 38 games, or 63.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 18-4 (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

New York has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Padres as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+105) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 2nd

