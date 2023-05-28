Adrian Mannarino's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open versus Ugo Humbert is set for Sunday, May 28.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Mannarino vs. Humbert Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 24, 2023 (his most recent match), Mannarino was defeated by Ilya Ivashka 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.

In his last match on May 11, 2023, Humbert came up short 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Mannarino hasn't squared off against Humbert in the past five years.

Mannarino vs. Humbert Odds and Probabilities

Adrian Mannarino Ugo Humbert +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

