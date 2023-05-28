Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adrian Mannarino's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open versus Ugo Humbert is set for Sunday, May 28.
You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Humbert look to knock out Mannarino.
Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Mannarino vs. Humbert Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 24, 2023 (his most recent match), Mannarino was defeated by Ilya Ivashka 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.
- In his last match on May 11, 2023, Humbert came up short 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Mannarino hasn't squared off against Humbert in the past five years.
Mannarino vs. Humbert Odds and Probabilities
|Adrian Mannarino
|Ugo Humbert
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|39.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.7
