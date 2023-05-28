In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 47-ranked Adrian Mannarino meets No. 38 Ugo Humbert.

In this Round of 128 match, Humbert is the favorite (-400) versus Mannarino (+290) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has an 80.0% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Ugo Humbert +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

Mannarino last hit the court on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 defeat by No. 86-ranked Ilya Ivashka .

Humbert is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 loss at the hands of No. 43-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Mannarino has played 24.4 games per match in his 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Mannarino has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 40.4% of games.

Humbert is averaging 26.7 games per match through his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.0% of those games.

In six matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Humbert has averaged 26.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set, winning 49.1% of the games.

This is the first time that Mannarino and Humbert have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.