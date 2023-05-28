Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Alexander Bublik and Giulio Zeppieri at Stade Roland Garros.
Check out the Bublik-Zeppieri matchup on Tennis Channel.
Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bublik vs. Zeppieri Matchup Info
- In his last tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Bublik was defeated by No. 74-ranked Marcos Giron, 0-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, Zeppieri clinched a victory against No. 225-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva, winning 6-4, 6-1.
- Zeppieri was eliminated in the round of 128 of his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, when he went down 6-7, 6-4, 0-6 to Daniel Altmaier.
- Bublik hasn't gone toe to toe with Zeppieri in the past five years.
Bublik vs. Zeppieri Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Bublik
|Giulio Zeppieri
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
