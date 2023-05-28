Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Alexander Bublik and Giulio Zeppieri at Stade Roland Garros.

Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Bublik vs. Zeppieri Matchup Info

In his last tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Bublik was defeated by No. 74-ranked Marcos Giron, 0-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Zeppieri clinched a victory against No. 225-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva, winning 6-4, 6-1.

Zeppieri was eliminated in the round of 128 of his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, when he went down 6-7, 6-4, 0-6 to Daniel Altmaier.

Bublik hasn't gone toe to toe with Zeppieri in the past five years.

Bublik vs. Zeppieri Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Bublik Giulio Zeppieri +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

