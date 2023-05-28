Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik will take on No. 129 Giulio Zeppieri in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.
Zeppieri is getting -135 odds to earn a spot in the round of 64 versus Bublik (+105).
Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Giulio Zeppieri has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Alexander Bublik
|Giulio Zeppieri
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Trends and Insights
- Bublik most recently hit the court on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the matchup finished in a 0-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 74-ranked Marcos Giron .
- Zeppieri reached the Round of 128 by beating No. 225-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday.
- Bublik has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.6 games per match.
- On clay, Bublik has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.1 games per match while winning 44.8% of games.
- Zeppieri has played 23 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.
- Zeppieri has averaged 24.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 16 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- Bublik and Zeppieri have not matched up against each other since 2015.
