No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik will take on No. 129 Giulio Zeppieri in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Zeppieri is getting -135 odds to earn a spot in the round of 64 versus Bublik (+105).

Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Giulio Zeppieri has a 57.4% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Giulio Zeppieri +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Alexander Bublik vs. Giulio Zeppieri Trends and Insights

Bublik most recently hit the court on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the matchup finished in a 0-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 74-ranked Marcos Giron .

Zeppieri reached the Round of 128 by beating No. 225-ranked Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday.

Bublik has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.6 games per match.

On clay, Bublik has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.1 games per match while winning 44.8% of games.

Zeppieri has played 23 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

Zeppieri has averaged 24.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 16 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Bublik and Zeppieri have not matched up against each other since 2015.

