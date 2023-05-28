Alexander Shevchenko and Oscar Otte are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

You can watch Shevchenko look to hold off Otte on Tennis Channel.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Shevchenko vs. Otte Matchup Info

Shevchenko was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 2-6 against Jannik Sinner in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent match).

In the Mutua Madrid Open (his last tournament), Otte was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 4-6, 5-7.

In the BMW Open, Otte's previous tournament, he went head to head with No. 208-ranked Flavio Cobolli in the round of 16 on April 20 and was beaten 0-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Shevchenko and Otte haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Shevchenko vs. Otte Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Shevchenko Oscar Otte -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

