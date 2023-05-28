Alexander Shevchenko (No. 84 ranking) will face Oscar Otte (No. 120) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Shevchenko is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Otte, who is +190.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Oscar Otte
-250 Odds to Win Match +190
+35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5%
0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Trends and Insights

  • Shevchenko last played on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 3-6, 7-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner .
  • Otte last played on April 28, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open and was taken down 4-6, 5-7 by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier.
  • Shevchenko has played 32 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match.
  • In his 16 matches on clay over the past year, Shevchenko has played an average of 21.2 games.
  • Otte is averaging 24.0 games per match in his 38 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.
  • In four matches on clay courts in the past year, Otte has averaged 24.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.
  • Shevchenko and Otte have not played each other since 2015.

