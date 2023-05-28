Alexander Shevchenko (No. 84 ranking) will face Oscar Otte (No. 120) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Shevchenko is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Otte, who is +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Oscar Otte -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Trends and Insights

Shevchenko last played on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 3-6, 7-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner .

Otte last played on April 28, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open and was taken down 4-6, 5-7 by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier.

Shevchenko has played 32 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match.

In his 16 matches on clay over the past year, Shevchenko has played an average of 21.2 games.

Otte is averaging 24.0 games per match in his 38 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.

In four matches on clay courts in the past year, Otte has averaged 24.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.

Shevchenko and Otte have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.