Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Alexander Shevchenko (No. 84 ranking) will face Oscar Otte (No. 120) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
Shevchenko is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Otte, who is +190.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Alexander Shevchenko
|Oscar Otte
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte Trends and Insights
- Shevchenko last played on May 14, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 3-6, 7-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner .
- Otte last played on April 28, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open and was taken down 4-6, 5-7 by No. 92-ranked Daniel Altmaier.
- Shevchenko has played 32 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match.
- In his 16 matches on clay over the past year, Shevchenko has played an average of 21.2 games.
- Otte is averaging 24.0 games per match in his 38 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.
- In four matches on clay courts in the past year, Otte has averaged 24.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.
- Shevchenko and Otte have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.