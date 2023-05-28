A match between Alexander Zverev (No. 27) and Lloyd Harris (No. 306) is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Harris' match with Zverev will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zverev vs. Harris Matchup Info

In the semifinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 26, 2023 (his most recent match), Zverev lost to Nicolas Jarry 6-7, 3-6.

Harris most recently played on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon and was defeated 4-6, 2-6 by No. 78-ranked Arthur Rinderknech.

Zverev seems to have Harris' number, as Zverev has been the victor each time these two have matched up in the last five years, winning three straight matches. The last time these two met on the court, Zverev won 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Zverev has taken the W in seven sets versus Harris, good for an 87.5% winning percentage, while Harris has won one set.

In 78 total games, Zverev has the upper hand, taking the win in 47 of them, while Harris has won 31.

Zverev vs. Harris Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Lloyd Harris -2000 Odds to Win Match +800 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 95.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.1% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.1

