In a match slated for Sunday, Lloyd Harris (No. 306 in rankings) will take on Alexander Zverev (No. 27) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In the Round of 128, Zverev is the favorite against Harris, with -2000 odds against the underdog's +800.

Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 95.2% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Lloyd Harris -2000 Odds to Win Match +800 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 95.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.1% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.1

Alexander Zverev vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

Zverev came up short 6-7, 3-6 versus Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of the Gonet Geneva Open (his most recent match).

In the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his most recent tournament), Harris was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 78-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 2-6.

Through 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Zverev has played 26.4 games per match and won 52.2% of them.

In his 17 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Zverev has played an average of 24.6 games.

In the past year, Harris has played six total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.8% of the games. He averages 28.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In three matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Harris has averaged 20.3 games per match and 8.7 games per set, winning 54.1% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Zverev and Harris have gone head-to-head three times, and Zverev has come out on top in each of them, including their last matchup at the US Open on September 8, 2021 (7-6, 6-3, 6-4).

In eight total sets against each other, Zverev has taken seven, while Harris has claimed one.

Zverev has the advantage in 78 total games against Harris, winning 47 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Zverev and Harris are averaging 26.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

