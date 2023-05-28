Alexei Popyrin's Round of 128 match in the French Open against Aslan Karatsev is set for Sunday, May 28.

Alexei Popyrin vs. Aslan Karatsev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Popyrin vs. Karatsev Matchup Info

Popyrin most recently played on May 16, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 loss to No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune .

Karatsev came out on top 6-4, 6-3 versus Nicolas Moreno de Alboran in the qualifying round on Friday.

In his last tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on May 5, Karatsev went up against Jan-Lennard Struff in the semifinals and was taken down 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Popyrin and Karatsev have played once in the past five years, during the qualifying round of the The Astana Open, and Karatsev was the victor, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Karatsev and Popyrin have matched up for two sets, and it's been Karatsev who has taken the upper hand, winning two of them. Popyrin has been victorious in zero sets.

Karatsev has won 12 games versus Popyrin, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Popyrin has taken home six games.

Popyrin vs. Karatsev Odds and Probabilities

Alexei Popyrin Aslan Karatsev +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

