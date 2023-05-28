Aslan Karatsev (No. 62) will face Alexei Popyrin (No. 82) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

With -160 odds, Karatsev is favored over Popyrin (+125) in this match.

Alexei Popyrin vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Alexei Popyrin vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 61.5% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Aslan Karatsev +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Alexei Popyrin vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 16, 2023 (his most recent match), Popyrin was defeated by Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.

In the qualifying round on Friday, Karatsev clinched a victory against No. 187-ranked Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Popyrin has played 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 28.0 games per match.

In his 15 matches on clay over the past year, Popyrin has played an average of 26.0 games.

In his 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Karatsev is averaging 23.6 games per match while winning 49.9% of those games.

On clay, Karatsev has played 20 matches and averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Popyrin and Karatsev have met one time dating back to 2015, in the The Astana Open qualifying round. Karatsev was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 6-3.

Karatsev and Popyrin have competed in two sets, and Karatsev has emerged with the upper hand, winning all of them.

Karatsev has the edge in 18 total games against Popyrin, claiming 12 of them.

Popyrin and Karatsev have faced off one time, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

