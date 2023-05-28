The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov and Kristina Kucova square off at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

The Bolsova Zadoinov-Kucova matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Kristina Kucova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Kucova Matchup Info

Bolsova Zadoinov is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 2-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round versus Tamara Zidansek.

In her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Bolsova Zadoinov lost to Viktoriya Tomova 4-6, 1-6 on May 9, in the qualification round 2.

Kucova last played on April 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Mutua Madrid Open and was taken down 2-6, 5-7 by No. 109-ranked Clara Burel.

Bolsova Zadoinov and Kucova went head to head in the qualifying round at the Abierto GNP Seguros on March 13, 2021. Kucova took the victory 6-3, 7-5.

Kucova and Bolsova Zadoinov have matched up for two sets, and it's been Kucova who has emerged with the upper hand, winning two of them. Bolsova Zadoinov has come out on top in zero sets.

Kucova and Bolsova Zadoinov have matched up for 21 games, and it's been Kucova who has taken the upper hand, claiming 13 of them. Bolsova Zadoinov has come out on top in eight games.

Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Kucova Odds and Probabilities

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Kristina Kucova -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

