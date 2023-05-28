In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 131-ranked Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov faces No. 443 Kristina Kucova.

In the Round of 128, Bolsova Zadoinov is favored over Kucova, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Kristina Kucova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Kristina Kucova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov has a 77.8% chance to win.

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Kristina Kucova -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Kristina Kucova Trends and Insights

Bolsova Zadoinov remains in the tournament despite losing 2-6, 6-7 in the qualifying round versus Tamara Zidansek.

Kucova last played on April 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Mutua Madrid Open and was defeated 2-6, 5-7 by No. 109-ranked Clara Burel.

Bolsova Zadoinov has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

Bolsova Zadoinov has played nine matches on clay over the past year, and 22.7 games per match.

Kucova is averaging 20.1 games per match through her nine matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.5% of those games.

In one match on clay courts in the past 12 months, Kucova has averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 35.0% of the games.

On March 13, 2021, Bolsova Zadoinov and Kucova met in the Abierto GNP Seguros qualifying round. Kucova took home the win 6-3, 7-5.

Kucova and Bolsova Zadoinov have played two sets, and Kucova has emerged with the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Kucova has bettered Bolsova Zadoinov in 13 of 21 total games between them, good for a 61.9% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Bolsova Zadoinov and Kucova have averaged 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

