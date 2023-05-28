Alize Cornet, the No. 59-ranked player, and Camila Giorgi, the No. 36-ranked player, will the hit court on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Tune in to see Cornet and Giorgi on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alize Cornet vs. Camila Giorgi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cornet vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 22, 2023 (her last match), Cornet was defeated by Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 4-6, 5-7.

Giorgi is coming off a 6-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 52-ranked Karolina Muchova in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Giorgi and Cornet have played two times in the last five years, and Giorgi has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory for Giorgi at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon on March 4, 2020, the last time these two competed.

Giorgi and Cornet have matched up for five sets, and it's been Giorgi who has taken the reins, claiming four of them. Cornet has won one set.

In 46 total games, Giorgi has the upper hand, winning 29 of them, while Cornet has taken 17.

Cornet vs. Giorgi Odds and Probabilities

Alize Cornet Camila Giorgi +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.