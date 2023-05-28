On Sunday, Camila Giorgi (No. 36 in the world) meets Alize Cornet (No. 59) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Giorgi has -225 odds to win against Cornet (+170).

Alize Cornet vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Alize Cornet vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Camila Giorgi +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Alize Cornet vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights

Cornet last competed on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, and the matchup finished in a 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 71-ranked Viktoriya Tomova .

Giorgi is coming off a 6-7, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 52-ranked Karolina Muchova in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Cornet has played 41 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.2 games per match.

In her nine matches on clay over the past year, Cornet has played an average of 22.9 games.

In the past 12 months, Giorgi has played 40 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.3% of the games. She averages 22.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On clay, Giorgi has played six matches and averaged 20.8 games per match and 10.4 games per set.

Giorgi and Cornet have matched up two times dating back to 2015, and Giorgi has been the victor every time, including 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 in their most recent match on March 4, 2020 at the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon.

In five total sets against one another, Giorgi has clinched four, while Cornet has secured one.

Giorgi has the edge in 46 total games versus Cornet, taking 29 of them.

Cornet and Giorgi have squared off two times, averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

