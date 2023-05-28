Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Linda Fruhvirtova are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Check out the Pavlyuchenkova-Fruhvirtova match on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Pavlyuchenkova was beaten by No. 58-ranked Lauren Davis, 6-1, 6-7, 0-6, in the quarterfinals.

Fruhvirtova is coming off a 5-7, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 263-ranked Cagla Buyukakcay in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

This is the first time that Pavlyuchenkova and Fruhvirtova have played each other in the last five years.

Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fruhvirtova Odds and Probabilities

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Linda Fruhvirtova -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.