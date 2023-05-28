Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Linda Fruhvirtova are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.
Check out the Pavlyuchenkova-Fruhvirtova match on Tennis Channel.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info
- In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Pavlyuchenkova was beaten by No. 58-ranked Lauren Davis, 6-1, 6-7, 0-6, in the quarterfinals.
- Fruhvirtova is coming off a 5-7, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 263-ranked Cagla Buyukakcay in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- This is the first time that Pavlyuchenkova and Fruhvirtova have played each other in the last five years.
Pavlyuchenkova vs. Fruhvirtova Odds and Probabilities
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|59.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.