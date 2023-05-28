Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In a match scheduled for Sunday, Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 56 in rankings) will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 424) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
With -350 odds, Pavlyuchenkova is the favorite against Fruhvirtova (+240) for this match.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|59.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.9
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights
- Pavlyuchenkova was defeated 6-1, 6-7, 0-6 versus Lauren Davis in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her most recent match).
- In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Fruhvirtova was defeated 5-7, 4-6 against Cagla Buyukakcay.
- Pavlyuchenkova has played 12 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.0 games per match.
- Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.6 games per match.
- Fruhvirtova has averaged 22.1 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.5% of the games.
- In eight matches on clay courts in the past year, Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 43.9% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Pavlyuchenkova and Fruhvirtova have not met on the court.
