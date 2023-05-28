In a match scheduled for Sunday, Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 56 in rankings) will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 424) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -350 odds, Pavlyuchenkova is the favorite against Fruhvirtova (+240) for this match.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Linda Fruhvirtova -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

Pavlyuchenkova was defeated 6-1, 6-7, 0-6 versus Lauren Davis in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her most recent match).

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Fruhvirtova was defeated 5-7, 4-6 against Cagla Buyukakcay.

Pavlyuchenkova has played 12 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.0 games per match.

Pavlyuchenkova has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.6 games per match.

Fruhvirtova has averaged 22.1 games per match in her 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.5% of the games.

In eight matches on clay courts in the past year, Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 43.9% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Pavlyuchenkova and Fruhvirtova have not met on the court.

