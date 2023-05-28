Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Andrea Vavassori and Miomir Kecmanovic go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
Check out the Vavassori-Kecmanovic match on Tennis Channel.
Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Vavassori vs. Kecmanovic Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, Vavassori eliminated No. 152-ranked Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 6-4.
- Vavassori was beaten by Pedro Martinez (2-6, 7-5, 2-6) on May 8 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his most recent match on May 23, 2023, Kecmanovic lost 4-6, 5-7 against Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Vavassori and Kecmanovic haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Vavassori vs. Kecmanovic Odds and Probabilities
|Andrea Vavassori
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|45.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.3
