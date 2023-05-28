The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Andrea Vavassori and Miomir Kecmanovic go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Vavassori vs. Kecmanovic Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Vavassori eliminated No. 152-ranked Alejandro Tabilo, 6-4, 6-4.

Vavassori was beaten by Pedro Martinez (2-6, 7-5, 2-6) on May 8 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In his most recent match on May 23, 2023, Kecmanovic lost 4-6, 5-7 against Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Vavassori and Kecmanovic haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Vavassori vs. Kecmanovic Odds and Probabilities

Andrea Vavassori Miomir Kecmanovic +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

