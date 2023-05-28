In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Andrea Vavassori (ranked No. 148) takes on Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 36).

Kecmanovic has -225 odds to grab a spot in the round of 64 against Vavassori (+170).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 69.2% chance to win.

Andrea Vavassori Miomir Kecmanovic +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

Vavassori is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 152-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in Thursday's qualifying round.

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Kecmanovic was defeated 4-6, 5-7 versus Jack Draper.

In his 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Vavassori has played an average of 23.8 games.

On clay, Vavassori has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 54.4% of games.

Kecmanovic has played 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.6 games per match and winning 48.7% of those games.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past year, Kecmanovic has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 53.0% of the games.

Vavassori and Kecmanovic have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.