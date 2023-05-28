Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Andrea Vavassori (ranked No. 148) takes on Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 36).
Kecmanovic has -225 odds to grab a spot in the round of 64 against Vavassori (+170).
Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Andrea Vavassori
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|45.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.3
Andrea Vavassori vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights
- Vavassori is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 152-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in Thursday's qualifying round.
- In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Kecmanovic was defeated 4-6, 5-7 versus Jack Draper.
- In his 25 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Vavassori has played an average of 23.8 games.
- On clay, Vavassori has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 54.4% of games.
- Kecmanovic has played 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.6 games per match and winning 48.7% of those games.
- In 14 matches on clay courts in the past year, Kecmanovic has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 53.0% of the games.
- Vavassori and Kecmanovic have not played each other since 2015.
