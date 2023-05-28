Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a match between Anett Kontaveit and Bernarda Pera at Stade Roland Garros.

Anett Kontaveit vs. Bernarda Pera Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Kontaveit vs. Pera Matchup Info

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kontaveit was eliminated by No. 16-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her last tournament), Pera was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 122-ranked Clara Burel, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Kontaveit and Pera have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Pera was the last man standing in their most recent meeting on July 23, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-4.

In 37 total games, Kontaveit has the advantage, earning the win in 19 of them, while Pera has won 18.

Kontaveit vs. Pera Odds and Probabilities

Anett Kontaveit Bernarda Pera -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

