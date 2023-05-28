Anett Kontaveit vs. Bernarda Pera: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a match between Anett Kontaveit and Bernarda Pera at Stade Roland Garros.
Watch on Tennis Channel as Pera tries to knock off Kontaveit.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Anett Kontaveit vs. Bernarda Pera Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kontaveit vs. Pera Matchup Info
- In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Kontaveit was eliminated by No. 16-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64.
- In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her last tournament), Pera was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 122-ranked Clara Burel, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6.
- Kontaveit and Pera have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Pera was the last man standing in their most recent meeting on July 23, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-4.
- It's been a balanced split when Kontaveit and Pera have squared off, each claiming victory in two sets.
- In 37 total games, Kontaveit has the advantage, earning the win in 19 of them, while Pera has won 18.
Kontaveit vs. Pera Odds and Probabilities
|Anett Kontaveit
|Bernarda Pera
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|48.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.