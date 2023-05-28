On Sunday, Bernarda Pera (No. 38 in the world) takes on Anett Kontaveit (No. 73) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In the Round of 128, Pera is favored over Kontaveit, with -120 odds against the underdog's -110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anett Kontaveit vs. Bernarda Pera Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anett Kontaveit vs. Bernarda Pera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernarda Pera has a 54.5% chance to win.

Anett Kontaveit Bernarda Pera -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anett Kontaveit vs. Bernarda Pera Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2023 (her last match), Kontaveit lost to Liudmila Samsonova 3-6, 3-6.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her last tournament), Pera was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 122-ranked Clara Burel, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Kontaveit has played 20.0 games per match in her 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Kontaveit has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 16.8 games per match.

In her 49 matches in the past year across all court types, Pera is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 53.6% of those games.

In 21 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Pera has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 61.4% of the games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Kontaveit and Pera have split 1-1. Pera claimed their last battle on July 23, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Kontaveit and Pera, each securing two sets against the other.

Kontaveit and Pera have matched up for 37 total games, and Kontaveit has won more often, claiming 19 of them.

Pera and Kontaveit have squared off two times, and they have averaged 18.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.