Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .507, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- In 78.8% of his 52 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (40.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|26 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|15 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 35th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
