A match between Arantxa Rus (No. 113) and Julia Grabher (No. 74) is slated for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rus vs. Grabher Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Friday, Rus beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 7-6.

Rus was beaten in the round of 128 of her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 by No. 37-ranked Camila Giorgi on May 10.

On May 26, 2023, Grabher won her last match, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6, over Julia Riera in the semifinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Grabher suffered defeat in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, when she went down 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 to Daria Kasatkina.

Rus hasn't matched up with Grabher in the past five years.

Rus vs. Grabher Odds and Probabilities

Arantxa Rus Julia Grabher -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

