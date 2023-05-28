Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A match between Arantxa Rus (No. 113) and Julia Grabher (No. 74) is slated for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
Tennis Channel is the place to tune in to watch Rus and Grabher go head to head.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Rus vs. Grabher Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Rus beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 7-6.
- Rus was beaten in the round of 128 of her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 by No. 37-ranked Camila Giorgi on May 10.
- On May 26, 2023, Grabher won her last match, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6, over Julia Riera in the semifinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Grabher suffered defeat in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, when she went down 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 to Daria Kasatkina.
- Rus hasn't matched up with Grabher in the past five years.
Rus vs. Grabher Odds and Probabilities
|Arantxa Rus
|Julia Grabher
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.