In a match scheduled for Sunday, Julia Grabher (No. 74 in rankings) will take on Arantxa Rus (No. 113) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -175 odds, Rus is favored over Grabher (+135) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 63.6% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Julia Grabher -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Friday, Rus eliminated No. 145-ranked Moyuka Uchijima, 6-3, 7-6.

On May 26, 2023, Grabher won her last match, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6, over Julia Riera in the semifinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

In her 16 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rus has played an average of 21.5 games.

In her eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, Rus has played an average of 21.4 games.

Grabher is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.4% of those games.

Grabher has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Rus and Grabher have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.