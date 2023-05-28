Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In a match scheduled for Sunday, Julia Grabher (No. 74 in rankings) will take on Arantxa Rus (No. 113) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
With -175 odds, Rus is favored over Grabher (+135) for this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Arantxa Rus
|Julia Grabher
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Arantxa Rus vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Rus eliminated No. 145-ranked Moyuka Uchijima, 6-3, 7-6.
- On May 26, 2023, Grabher won her last match, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6, over Julia Riera in the semifinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- In her 16 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rus has played an average of 21.5 games.
- In her eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, Rus has played an average of 21.4 games.
- Grabher is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.4% of those games.
- Grabher has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.
- Rus and Grabher have not competed against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.