Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Arthur Cazaux, the No. 193-ranked player, will clash with Corentin Moutet (ranked No. 61).
You can watch on Tennis Channel as Cazaux attempts to knock out Moutet.
Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Cazaux vs. Moutet Matchup Info
- Cazaux last played on May 21, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 loss to No. 305-ranked Nino Serdarusic .
- In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Moutet was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Gregoire Barrere.
- Cazaux and Moutet haven't played each other in the last five years.
Cazaux vs. Moutet Odds and Probabilities
|Arthur Cazaux
|Corentin Moutet
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|49.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.6
