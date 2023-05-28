In Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open, Arthur Cazaux, the No. 193-ranked player, will clash with Corentin Moutet (ranked No. 61).

Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Cazaux vs. Moutet Matchup Info

Cazaux last played on May 21, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 loss to No. 305-ranked Nino Serdarusic .

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Moutet was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Gregoire Barrere.

Cazaux and Moutet haven't played each other in the last five years.

Cazaux vs. Moutet Odds and Probabilities

Arthur Cazaux Corentin Moutet +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

