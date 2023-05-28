In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 193-ranked Arthur Cazaux faces No. 61 Corentin Moutet.

In this round of 64 matchup versus Cazaux (+100), Moutet is the favorite with -125 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Corentin Moutet has a 55.6% chance to win.

Arthur Cazaux Corentin Moutet +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

Cazaux was defeated 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 against Nino Serdarusic in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open (his last match).

Moutet last played on May 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon and was taken down 4-6, 2-6 by No. 63-ranked Gregoire Barrere.

Cazaux has played nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.8 games per match.

On clay, Cazaux has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 26.6 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

In the past 12 months, Moutet has played 28 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 25.6 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

On clay surfaces, Moutet has played nine matches and averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Cazaux and Moutet have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.