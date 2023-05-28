The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Sonego going toe to toe on Sunday, May 28 in Paris, France.

Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Shelton vs. Sonego Matchup Info

Shelton lost 5-7, 6-2, 2-6 versus Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open (his last match).

In his last match on May 15, 2023, Sonego lost 3-6, 6-7 versus Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the sole matchup between Shelton and Sonego in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Western & Southern Open, Shelton came out on top, securing the 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory.

In three total sets, Shelton has the upper hand, winning two of them, while Sonego has taken one.

Shelton and Sonego have been evenly matched when squaring off, as they've each won 17 of 34 games.

Shelton vs. Sonego Odds and Probabilities

Ben Shelton Lorenzo Sonego +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

