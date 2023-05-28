In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 35-ranked Ben Shelton faces No. 45 Lorenzo Sonego.

Sonego is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Shelton, who is +190.

Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Lorenzo Sonego +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 21, 2023 (his most recent match), Shelton was dropped by Marco Cecchinato 5-7, 6-2, 2-6.

In his most recent match on May 15, 2023, Sonego lost 3-6, 6-7 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In his 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shelton has played an average of 28.7 games.

On clay, Shelton has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match while winning 46.4% of games.

In his 57 matches in the past year across all court types, Sonego is averaging 25.4 games per match while winning 50.3% of those games.

Sonego has averaged 25.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 12 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the one match between Shelton and Sonego dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64, Shelton won 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.

Shelton and Sonego have squared off in three sets against each other, with Shelton taking two of them.

Including all matches between Shelton and Sonego, each has captured 17 games.

In their one match against each other, Shelton and Sonego are averaging 34.0 games and 3.0 sets.

