Benoit Paire vs. Cameron Norrie: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Cameron Norrie, the No. 14-ranked player, matching up with Benoit Paire, the No. 149-ranked player.
Paire's matchup with Norrie will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Benoit Paire vs. Cameron Norrie Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Paire vs. Norrie Matchup Info
- Paire is coming off a defeat to No. 86-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Norrie is coming off a 3-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of No. 28-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- On May 16, Norrie was defeated by No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 4-6, in the round of 16 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Norrie and Paire have played two times in the last five years, and Norrie has won every match, including their most recent meeting at the US Open on August 30, 2022, when he won 6-0, 7-6, 6-0.
- Norrie and Paire have matched up for five total sets, with Norrie winning five sets and Paire claiming zero of them.
- Norrie and Paire have squared off in 42 total games, with Norrie taking 31 games and Paire being victorious in 11.
Paire vs. Norrie Odds and Probabilities
|Benoit Paire
|Cameron Norrie
|+425
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|19.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|37.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.7
