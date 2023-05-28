In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 149-ranked Benoit Paire faces No. 14 Cameron Norrie.

In this round of 64 match versus Paire (+425), Norrie is favored to win with -650 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Benoit Paire vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Benoit Paire vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 86.7% chance to win.

Benoit Paire Cameron Norrie +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 37.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Benoit Paire vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

Paire came up short 6-7, 3-6 against Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open (his last match).

In his most recent match in the semifinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Norrie went down 3-6, 0-6 against Francisco Cerundolo.

Paire has played 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.1 games per match.

In his nine matches on clay over the past year, Paire has played an average of 23.7 games.

Norrie has averaged 26.0 games per match in his 63 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.3% of the games.

On clay courts, Norrie has played 18 matches and averaged 25.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Norrie has taken down Paire each time these two have matched up going back to 2015 (two matches). In their last match, Norrie came out on top 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Norrie and Paire have played five total sets, with Norrie winning five of them and Paire zero.

Norrie has taken 31 games (73.8% win rate) against Paire, who has claimed 11 games.

In two matches between Paire and Norrie, they have played 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.