Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bernabe Zapata Miralles' Round of 128 match in the French Open versus Diego Schwartzman is set for Sunday, May 28.
Tennis Channel will air this Zapata Miralles versus Schwartzman match.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Zapata Miralles vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
- Zapata Miralles is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 85-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 0-6, 0-3, in the Round of 16 at the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Schwartzman is coming off a 5-7, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the Argentina Open on February 16, 2023. Zapata Miralles won the match 6-1, 6-3.
- In two sets between Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman, Zapata Miralles has run the table, pulling off victories in all of them.
- Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman have gone head to head in 16 games, and it's been Zapata Miralles who has emerged victorious, claiming 12 of them. Schwartzman has won four games.
Zapata Miralles vs. Schwartzman Odds and Probabilities
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Diego Schwartzman
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|54.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.1
