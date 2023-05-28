Bernabe Zapata Miralles' Round of 128 match in the French Open versus Diego Schwartzman is set for Sunday, May 28.

Tennis Channel will air this Zapata Miralles versus Schwartzman match.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zapata Miralles vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Zapata Miralles is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 85-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 0-6, 0-3, in the Round of 16 at the Gonet Geneva Open.

Schwartzman is coming off a 5-7, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the Argentina Open on February 16, 2023. Zapata Miralles won the match 6-1, 6-3.

In two sets between Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman, Zapata Miralles has run the table, pulling off victories in all of them.

Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman have gone head to head in 16 games, and it's been Zapata Miralles who has emerged victorious, claiming 12 of them. Schwartzman has won four games.

Zapata Miralles vs. Schwartzman Odds and Probabilities

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Diego Schwartzman -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

