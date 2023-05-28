In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 93-ranked Diego Schwartzman against No. 37 Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

In this round of 64 match against Schwartzman (+125), Zapata Miralles is favored with -160 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernabe Zapata Miralles has a 61.5% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Diego Schwartzman -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

Zapata Miralles is coming off a defeat to No. 85-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 0-6, 0-3, in the Round of 16 at the Gonet Geneva Open.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Schwartzman went down 5-7, 3-6 against Brandon Nakashima.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zapata Miralles has played 23.2 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

In his 30 matches on clay over the past year, Zapata Miralles has played an average of 23.8 games.

In the past year, Schwartzman has played 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 45.6% of the games. He averages 22.8 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Schwartzman has averaged 20.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 17 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On February 16, 2023, Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman matched up in the Argentina Open Round of 16. Zapata Miralles secured the win 6-1, 6-3.

Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman have competed in two sets, and Zapata Miralles has had the upper hand, winning all of them.

Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman have matched up in 16 total games, with Zapata Miralles taking 12 and Schwartzman capturing four.

In one match between Zapata Miralles and Schwartzman, they have played 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.