The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Borna Coric and Federico Coria squaring off on Sunday, May 28 in Paris, France.

Coria's matchup with Coric can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Borna Coric vs. Federico Coria Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Coric vs. Coria Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Coric was beaten by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 32 of the Banja Luka Open on April 18, 2023, Coria came up short versus Radu Albot, losing 4-6 (retired).

Coric and Coria haven't played each other in the last five years.

Coric vs. Coria Odds and Probabilities

Borna Coric Federico Coria -800 Odds to Win Match +500 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

