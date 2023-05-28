In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 94-ranked Federico Coria versus No. 16 Borna Coric.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Coric is the favorite (-800) against Coria (+500) .

Borna Coric vs. Federico Coria Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Borna Coric vs. Federico Coria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has an 88.9% chance to win.

Borna Coric Federico Coria -800 Odds to Win Match +500 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

Borna Coric vs. Federico Coria Trends and Insights

Coric last hit the court on May 18, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match finished in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas .

Coria is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Banja Luka Open, falling 4-6 (retired) to Radu Albot.

Coric has played 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.0 games per match.

On clay, Coric has played 14 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

In his 22 matches in the past year across all court types, Coria is averaging 24.3 games per match while winning 46.8% of those games.

In 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Coria has averaged 21.8 games per match and 11.9 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.

Coric and Coria have not matched up against each other since 2015.

