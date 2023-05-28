Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Botic Van de Zandschulp and Thiago Agustin Tirante will meet on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Follow the action on Tennis Channel as Van de Zandschulp attempts to take down Tirante.

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Van de Zandschulp vs. Tirante Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2023 (his last match), Van de Zandschulp was dropped by Laslo Djere 2-6, 4-6.

Tirante defeated Dominic Stephan Stricker 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Tirante suffered defeat in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament (the Argentina Open) on February 11, when he lost 2-6, 4-6 to Juan Pablo Varillas.

This is the first time that Van de Zandschulp and Tirante have faced each other in the last five years.

Van de Zandschulp vs. Tirante Odds and Probabilities

Botic Van de Zandschulp Thiago Agustin Tirante -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

