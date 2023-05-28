On Sunday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 30 in the world) takes on Thiago Agustin Tirante (No. 153) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In the Round of 128, Van de Zandschulp is favored over Tirante, with -500 odds against the underdog's +333.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has an 83.3% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Thiago Agustin Tirante -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2023 (his most recent match), Van de Zandschulp lost to Laslo Djere 2-6, 4-6.

Tirante will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 victory over No. 116-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In his 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Van de Zandschulp has played an average of 25.1 games.

In his 11 matches on clay over the past year, Van de Zandschulp has played an average of 23.4 games.

Tirante has averaged 21.1 games per match in his 11 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.7% of the games.

On clay, Tirante has played six matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Van de Zandschulp and Tirante have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.