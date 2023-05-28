The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Denis Shapovalov, the No. 31-ranked player, going up against Brandon Nakashima, the No. 52-ranked player.

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Nakashima vs. Shapovalov Matchup Info

Nakashima was defeated 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 versus Arthur Fils in the semifinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (his most recent match).

In his last match on April 29, 2023, Shapovalov came up short 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 against Zhizhen Zhang in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

In the one matchup between Nakashima and Shapovalov in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Wimbledon, Nakashima came out on top, securing the 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 win.

Nakashima has taken three sets against Shapovalov, good for a 75.0% winning percentage, while Shapovalov has taken home one set.

Nakashima and Shapovalov have played 38 total games, with Nakashima taking 23 games and Shapovalov being victorious in 15.

Nakashima vs. Shapovalov Odds and Probabilities

Brandon Nakashima Denis Shapovalov -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

