No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima will face No. 31 Denis Shapovalov in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Nakashima has -125 odds to bring home a victory versus Shapovalov (+100).

Brandon Nakashima vs. Denis Shapovalov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Brandon Nakashima vs. Denis Shapovalov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 55.6% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Denis Shapovalov -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Brandon Nakashima vs. Denis Shapovalov Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 26, 2023 (his last match), Nakashima was defeated by Arthur Fils 5-7, 6-4, 6-7.

In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open, Shapovalov went down 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 against Zhizhen Zhang.

Nakashima has played 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.5 games per match.

On clay, Nakashima has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 27.2 games per match while winning 48.5% of games.

In his 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shapovalov is averaging 27.0 games per match and winning 51.9% of those games.

On clay, Shapovalov has played three matches and averaged 24.0 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

On June 30, 2022, Nakashima and Shapovalov matched up in the Wimbledon Round of 64. Nakashima came out on top 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

Nakashima and Shapovalov have matched up in four total sets, with Nakashima clinching three of them and Shapovalov one.

Nakashima has taken 23 games (60.5% win rate) versus Shapovalov, who has secured 15 games.

Shapovalov and Nakashima have played one time, and they have averaged 38.0 games and 4.0 sets per match.

