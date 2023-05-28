Carlos Alcaraz's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open against Flavio Cobolli is on tap for Sunday, May 28.

Follow the action on Tennis Channel as Cobolli attempts to knock out Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Alcaraz vs. Cobolli Matchup Info

Alcaraz most recently competed on May 15, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match finished in a 3-6, 6-7 loss to No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan .

Cobolli advanced to the Round of 128 by defeating No. 198-ranked Laurent Lokoli 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.

On May 10, Cobolli was defeated by No. 89-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 3-6, in the round of 128 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Alcaraz and Cobolli went toe to toe in the qualifying round at the 2020 ATP Challenger Todi, Italy Men Singles on August 15, 2020. Alcaraz won the match 6-2, 6-3.

In two sets between Alcaraz and Cobolli, Alcaraz has run the table, securing wins in all of them.

Alcaraz has gotten the better of Cobolli in 17 total games between them, claiming 12 games (70.6%) against Cobolli's five.

Alcaraz vs. Cobolli Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Flavio Cobolli -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.7

