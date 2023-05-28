On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1 in the world) takes on Flavio Cobolli (No. 159) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Alcaraz is getting -5000 odds to grab a spot in the round of 64 with a win over Cobolli (+1100).

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 98.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Flavio Cobolli -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 65.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.7

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Flavio Cobolli Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 15, 2023 (his most recent match), Alcaraz lost to Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-7.

Cobolli was victorious 7-5, 6-3 against Laurent Lokoli in the qualifying round on Friday.

Through 68 matches over the past year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 24.9 games per match and won 58.0% of them.

Alcaraz has played 34 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match.

Cobolli has played 23 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 51.9% of those games.

Cobolli has averaged 22.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set through 10 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In the one match between Alcaraz and Cobolli dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Todi, Italy Men Singles qualifying round, Alcaraz came out on top 6-2, 6-3.

Alcaraz and Cobolli have squared off in two total sets, with Alcaraz winning two of them and Cobolli zero.

Alcaraz has won 12 games (70.6% win rate) versus Cobolli, who has secured five games.

Cobolli and Alcaraz have squared off one time, and they have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

