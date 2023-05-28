Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Caroline Garcia and Xiyu Wang match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
Garcia's matchup against Wang will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Garcia vs. Wang Matchup Info
- Garcia is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 100-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Wang went down 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Qinwen Zheng.
- Garcia and Wang haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Garcia vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities
|Caroline Garcia
|Xiyu Wang
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.8
