The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Caroline Garcia and Xiyu Wang match up at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Garcia's matchup against Wang will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Garcia vs. Wang Matchup Info

Garcia is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 100-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Wang went down 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Qinwen Zheng.

Garcia and Wang haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Garcia vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Caroline Garcia Xiyu Wang -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

