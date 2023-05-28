Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Sunday, Caroline Garcia (No. 5 in the world) meets Xiyu Wang (No. 62) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
With -250 odds, Garcia is favored over Wang (+190) in this matchup.
Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Caroline Garcia
|Xiyu Wang
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.8
Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights
- Garcia last competed on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 100-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano .
- In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Wang was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus Qinwen Zheng.
- Through 78 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Garcia has played 23.5 games per match and won 55.2% of them.
- Garcia has played 18 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.
- Wang is averaging 23.2 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.1% of those games.
- In 12 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Wang has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 47.4% of the games.
- Garcia and Wang have not matched up against each other since 2015.
