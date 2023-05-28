On Sunday, Caroline Garcia (No. 5 in the world) meets Xiyu Wang (No. 62) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -250 odds, Garcia is favored over Wang (+190) in this matchup.

Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 71.4% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Xiyu Wang -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Caroline Garcia vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Garcia last competed on May 13, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 100-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano .

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Wang was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus Qinwen Zheng.

Through 78 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Garcia has played 23.5 games per match and won 55.2% of them.

Garcia has played 18 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.

Wang is averaging 23.2 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.1% of those games.

In 12 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Wang has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 47.4% of the games.

Garcia and Wang have not matched up against each other since 2015.

