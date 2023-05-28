Catherine McNally vs. Ana Bogdan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Catherine McNally and Ana Bogdan go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
You can watch McNally try to hold off Bogdan on Tennis Channel.
Catherine McNally vs. Ana Bogdan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
McNally vs. Bogdan Matchup Info
- McNally most recently played on May 11, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Marie Bouzkova .
- In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Bogdan lost 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Caroline Garcia.
- McNally and Bogdan haven't played each other in the last five years.
McNally vs. Bogdan Odds and Probabilities
|Catherine McNally
|Ana Bogdan
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-140
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|58.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|48.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.5
