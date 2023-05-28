The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Catherine McNally and Ana Bogdan go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Catherine McNally vs. Ana Bogdan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

McNally vs. Bogdan Matchup Info

McNally most recently played on May 11, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Marie Bouzkova .

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Bogdan lost 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Caroline Garcia.

McNally and Bogdan haven't played each other in the last five years.

McNally vs. Bogdan Odds and Probabilities

Catherine McNally Ana Bogdan +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

