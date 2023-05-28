In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Catherine McNally (ranked No. 54) takes on Ana Bogdan (No. 60).

In this round of 64 match against McNally (+110), Bogdan is favored with -140 odds.

Catherine McNally vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Catherine McNally vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ana Bogdan has a 58.3% chance to win.

Catherine McNally Ana Bogdan +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Catherine McNally vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights

McNally is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 38-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In her last match on May 11, 2023, Bogdan came up short 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

McNally has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.

McNally has played six matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.5 games per match.

Bogdan has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.

In 12 matches on clay courts in the past year, Bogdan has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 54.1% of the games.

McNally and Bogdan have not competed against each other since 2015.

