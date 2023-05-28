Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Christopher O'Connell and Taro Daniel will collide on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Tennis Channel will air this O'Connell versus Daniel match.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

O'Connell vs. Daniel Matchup Info

O'Connell most recently competed on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the match finished in a 7-6, 5-7, 4-6 loss to No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov .

In his most recent match on May 8, 2023, Daniel lost 6-0, 2-6, 4-6 against Emilio Nava in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

O'Connell hasn't faced Daniel in the past five years.

O'Connell vs. Daniel Odds and Probabilities

Christopher O'Connell Taro Daniel -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

