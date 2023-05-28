Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Christopher O'Connell and Taro Daniel will collide on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Tennis Channel will air this O'Connell versus Daniel match.
Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
O'Connell vs. Daniel Matchup Info
- O'Connell most recently competed on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the match finished in a 7-6, 5-7, 4-6 loss to No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov .
- In his most recent match on May 8, 2023, Daniel lost 6-0, 2-6, 4-6 against Emilio Nava in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- O'Connell hasn't faced Daniel in the past five years.
O'Connell vs. Daniel Odds and Probabilities
|Christopher O'Connell
|Taro Daniel
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
