Christopher O'Connell (No. 85 ranking) will face Taro Daniel (No. 110) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

With -185 odds, O'Connell is favored over Daniel (+140) for this matchup.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 64.9% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Taro Daniel
-185 Odds to Win Match +140
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

  • In the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 25, 2023 (his most recent match), O'Connell was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.
  • In his most recent match on May 8, 2023, Daniel lost 6-0, 2-6, 4-6 versus Emilio Nava in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • O'Connell has played 24.6 games per match in his 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
  • In his 13 matches on clay over the past 12 months, O'Connell has played an average of 25.4 games.
  • Daniel has averaged 23.0 games per match through his 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.1% of the games.
  • Daniel has averaged 25.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set through five matches on clay courts in the past year.
  • O'Connell and Daniel have not played each other since 2015.

