Christopher O'Connell (No. 85 ranking) will face Taro Daniel (No. 110) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

With -185 odds, O'Connell is favored over Daniel (+140) for this matchup.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 64.9% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Taro Daniel -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 25, 2023 (his most recent match), O'Connell was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.

In his most recent match on May 8, 2023, Daniel lost 6-0, 2-6, 4-6 versus Emilio Nava in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

O'Connell has played 24.6 games per match in his 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 13 matches on clay over the past 12 months, O'Connell has played an average of 25.4 games.

Daniel has averaged 23.0 games per match through his 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.1% of the games.

Daniel has averaged 25.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set through five matches on clay courts in the past year.

O'Connell and Daniel have not played each other since 2015.

