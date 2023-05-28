Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Christopher O'Connell (No. 85 ranking) will face Taro Daniel (No. 110) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
With -185 odds, O'Connell is favored over Daniel (+140) for this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Christopher O'Connell
|Taro Daniel
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Christopher O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 25, 2023 (his most recent match), O'Connell was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.
- In his most recent match on May 8, 2023, Daniel lost 6-0, 2-6, 4-6 versus Emilio Nava in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- O'Connell has played 24.6 games per match in his 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In his 13 matches on clay over the past 12 months, O'Connell has played an average of 25.4 games.
- Daniel has averaged 23.0 games per match through his 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.1% of the games.
- Daniel has averaged 25.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set through five matches on clay courts in the past year.
- O'Connell and Daniel have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.