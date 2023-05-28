The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Clara Burel and Sara Sorribes Tormo matching up on Sunday, May 28 in Paris, France.

Clara Burel vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Burel vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info

In the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 26, 2023 (her most recent match), Burel was dropped by Elina Svitolina 6-4, 5-7, 3-6.

Burel was eliminated by Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (3-6, 4-6) on April 26 in the round of 128 of her previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open.

In her most recent match on April 24, 2023, Sorribes Tormo was defeated 1-6, 1-4 against Eugenie Bouchard in the qualifying round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Burel and Sorribes Tormo went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the Ladies Open Lausanne on July 13, 2022. Sorribes Tormo sealed the win 6-4, 6-2.

Sorribes Tormo has bested Burel in two total sets, claiming two sets (100.0%) against Burel's zero.

Sorribes Tormo and Burel have matched up for 18 games, and it's been Sorribes Tormo who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming 12 of them. Burel has been victorious in six games.

Burel vs. Sorribes Tormo Odds and Probabilities

Clara Burel Sara Sorribes Tormo +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

