In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 132-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo versus No. 122 Clara Burel.

Sorribes Tormo is favored (-275) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Burel, who is +210.

Clara Burel vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Clara Burel vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 73.3% chance to win.

Clara Burel Sara Sorribes Tormo +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Clara Burel vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 26, 2023 (her last match), Burel lost to Elina Svitolina 6-4, 5-7, 3-6.

In her last match, which was scheduled for April 24, 2023 at the Mutua Madrid Open, Sorribes Tormo was eliminated against Eugenie Bouchard via walkover.

Burel has played 24 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match.

In her eight matches on clay over the past year, Burel has played an average of 19.8 games.

In her 21 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Sorribes Tormo is averaging 20.5 games per match and winning 50.9% of those games.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past year, Sorribes Tormo has averaged 19.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 55.2% of the games.

On July 13, 2022, Burel and Sorribes Tormo matched up in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 16. Sorribes Tormo secured the win 6-4, 6-2.

Sorribes Tormo and Burel have squared off in two total sets, with Sorribes Tormo clinching two of them and Burel zero.

Sorribes Tormo and Burel have competed in 18 total games, and Sorribes Tormo has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

Sorribes Tormo and Burel have faced off one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

